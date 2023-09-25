Uber offering free rides to help Temple University students feel safe

Any Temple University student who finds themselves in an uncomfortable situation has a new way to call for safety.

Uber is offering free rides home in an effort to make campus feel safer for the university's young students.

Every student will receive up to four $20 rides around a nine-and-a-half-mile radius of Main Campus between now, and the end of the year.

The $200,000 offer is thanks to a partnership between Uber and the university's Student Activists Against Sexual Assault program, according to The Temple News.

Students can redeem their free ride voucher by using their Temple University email and entering the code "TempleRideHome" in the Uber app.