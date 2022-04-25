UK man facing charges related to DUI crash that injured 4 Neshaminy teenage girls set to be sentenced in May

article

A man accused of being drunk when he crashed head-on into a car full of teenage girls in Bucks County in March 2021 is set to be sentenced on May 19.

Shane Brolly, who was 24 at the time, is accused of crossing into opposing traffic to pass a vehicle in front of him when he crashed into a car full of Neshaminy High School students while going 70 mph, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Their car rolled several times and ended up 50-feet off the road, causing serious injuries.

Investigators later found opened and unopened alcoholic beverages in Brolly's truck and they smelled alcohol on him, authorities say.

Officials also say after being tested, results revealed his blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit to drive.

After the results were released, he was charged with additional offenses including, aggravated assault and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI-general impairment and related charges.

Authorities also say Brolly is not a US citizen and that he has a UK driver's license.