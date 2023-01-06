Ukrainian refugees in Philadelphia grateful to celebrate traditional Orthodox Christmas

A brief pause in fighting in Ukraine Friday night, as part of a temporary ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas.

In Philadelphia, Ukrainian refugees attended a special celebration at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral, where it’s a bittersweet Christmas Eve, with so much turmoil back home.

"The bombs were falling. The buildings nearby were under fire," Alla Pukhteska said.

Pukhteska saw so much suffering in Kiev, but came to the United States in March and is grateful to celebrate Christmas Eve with her family. "It’s like another birth. We were very frightened. We couldn’t sleep."

Bishop Luke and his congregation welcomed her and others warmly and she is overwhelmed by the kindness.

"We met a lot of people who also come from Ukraine and Poland. They were coming and saying, ‘Oh please take this and don’t be afraid to take this, because I am also refugee, but 20 years ago,’" Pukhteska explained.

People like Halyna Kachur, who came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago. She says she’s excited to celebrate the traditional Christmas Eve, but is still very worried about relatives back home. "Oh very scary, my daughter and my grandson in Ukraine right now."

But, on this holy night, she and others have hope and gratitude for so much help.

"I should say thanks to our government and our people in the United States. I have so much support here," Alexander Kachur stated.