University of the Arts closure: Students, staff hold rallies, vow to push against closure

Students and faculty at the University of the Arts say the fight is not over. Two rallies were held Friday in protest of the sudden closure of the school and those rallies were full of passion and tears over the ending of a 150-year institution and an end students and staff say they didn’t see coming.

The American Federation of Teachers and the United Academics of Philadelphia led a rally on the steps of UArts Friday afternoon, in front of Hamilton Hall. The unions demanded answers, transparency and justice as the school closed its doors for good.

They’re raising their voices for students and staff left hanging after the abrupt announcement one week ago.

Students are still unsure of their future and disappointed by what they say has been vague communication from university officials.

Students Brenna Patzer spoke passionately regarding the shock of the school’s decision, "May those responsible for ripping so many futures away never know the gift of a clean conscious. The damage they have perpetuated and the ruin they leave will have an overwhelmingly and movable permanence never to be washed away."

While Randi Weingarten, President of American Federation of Teachers, had more scorching remarks, "Every sanctioned institution that believes in its mission would have immediately pulled people together and said, ‘How can we fight it? What we can we do with the city, what can we do with the union? What we can we do to fight it?’ Given what the legacy of UArts is. Who the faculty are, who the students are, who this university is to this city."