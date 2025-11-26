West Chester police searching for 3 people connected to assault near restaurant in September

article

The Brief West Chester Police are trying to identify three individuals wanted in connection with an assault. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2025, on the 50 block of East Market Street. Police say the group was seen leaving Santino’s Tap and Table before the assault.



West Chester Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people connected to an overnight assault that took place in late September near a local bar.

What we know:

According to police, the reported incident happened on Sept. 29 at 1:50 a.m. on the 50 block of East Market Street in West Chester.

Investigators say the three individuals pictured in surveillance images were seen leaving Santino’s Tap and Table shortly before the assault. Police have not released specific details about the victim or the extent of any injuries.

What's next:

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and are urging anyone who recognizes the people in the released image or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Information can be provided to West Chester Borough Police at 610-696-2700, or anonymously through the department’s CRIMEWATCH tip system.