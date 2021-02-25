University of Delaware has seen over 140 COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

The University of Delaware is tightening its coronavirus restrictions and urging students to reduce time indoors with others amid an explosion of new coronavirus cases on campus over the last two days.

According to the school's website, more than 140 new infections have been reported since Tuesday. In a letter to students, school officials threatened to move all classes online and limit on-campus residents to only "essential activities" if cases continue to rise.

"With the start of the spring semester, many students understandably want to socialize and connect with friends," the letter read. "Unfortunately, such increased levels of social activity and contact promote transmission of the coronavirus, and we now must act swiftly to slow the spread in our community."

To limit the spread of the virus, the University of Delaware has reduced capacity in student centers to 25 percent and made all meal options grab-and-go. Dining rooms on campus are closed and students are not allowed to dine with others while indoors. The school said socially distanced outdoor dining with friends is allowed.

Officials are urging students and staff to follow health and safety requirements handed down by the school and the City of Newark, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

The Delaware Department of Health on Thursday reported over 270 new infections statewide.

