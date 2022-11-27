article

The University of Houston will discipline a member of its football team that slapped a player on Tulsa’s squad, following their 37-30 loss on Saturday.

Dana Holgorsen, the head coach of the Houston Cougars, and Chris Pezman, the University of Houston vice president for athletics, released a joint statement criticizing the actions of UH wide receiver Samuel Brown, who slapped Tulsa senior defensive back Bryson Powers after Saturday’s game.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: KeSean Carter #8 of the Houston Cougars is hit by Kendarin Ray #1 of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at TDECU Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

A video of the incident shows Powers on the field speaking with UH senior linebacker Donavan Mutin, who were former high school teammates. Brown walks up to the men, points at Powers, and slaps him, before leaving.

"This type of conduct is taken very seriously, and the behavior is not reflective of our values or the standards of our program," Holgorsen and Pezman said in the joint statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will take the appropriate steps moving forward."

The men were not wearing helmets at the time of the incident. Personnel on the field kept the situation from escalating.

"This type of conduct is taken very seriously, and the behavior is not reflective of our values or the standards of our program," the joint statement continued. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will take the appropriate steps moving forward."

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: Clayton Tune #3 of the Houston Cougars is pushed out of bounds by Jon-Michael Terry #6 of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the second half at TDECU Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Get Expand

The Houston Cougars were up on the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at halftime, 24 to 20, and were tied going into the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell in the contest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown had three catches for 57 yards. On defense, Mutin had two tackles and four assists. Powers had four tackles and one assist.

Following the game, the Cougars are 7-5, while the Golden Hurricanes are 5-7.