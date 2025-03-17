‘Unusual’ double shooting at separate apartments in North Philly: police

The Brief Philly police are investigating an ‘unusual’ double shooting incident that occurred in North Philly Monday night. One of the two victims is in critical condition.



The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred in North Philly Monday night.

According to police, a man and woman were both shot inside separate apartments with bullets that came from outside.

What we know:

At around 8:32 p.m., police were called to the scene of a double shooting on the 2600 block of N. Howard Street.

They say a 36-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her right shoulder while inside a first-floor apartment.

She was transported by police to Temple Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Police say a 38-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head while he was inside a second-floor apartment.

He was also transported to Temple Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say four bullets went into the man's apartment.

Police say there were four children inside the first-floor apartment where the woman was shot.

No children were injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

What they're saying:

Witnesses told police this incident may have stemmed from a drive-by shooting possibly involving a dark-colored SUV.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips will remain confidential.