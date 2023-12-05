UPenn president testifies in congress about rise in antisemitism on college campuses

Liz Magill, President of the University of Pennsylvania, appeared before a congressional committee Tuesday to address the rise in antisemitism on college campuses.

Magill, who has served as UPenn's president for over a year, was joined by fellow Ivy League President Claudine Gay from Harvard and M.I.T. President Sally Kornbluth.

UPenn is among several schools across the country that have experienced antisemitic incidents on campus that university leadership sharply rebuked and called "vile."

"Antisemitism – an old, viral and pernicious evil – has been steadily rising in our society and these world events have dramatically accelerated that surge," Magill said. "Few places have proven immune, including Philadelphia and campuses like ours, this is unacceptable, we are combating this hate on our campus with both immediate and comprehensive action."

In November, the school admonished alleged antisemitic messages that were projected onto several buildings around its University City campus.

The school last month also denounced "disturbing antisemitic emails" that were sent to some staff members, specifically those at Penn Hillel and Lauder College House.

The emails, according to UPenn, prompted the school's Division of Public Safety to conduct safety sweeps at Penn Hillel and Lauder College House.

The sweeps did not uncover a credible threat, but caused UPenn to heighten its security at the Katz Center, Lubavitch House, and other religious and cultural spaces.

"At a time when campuses across the country are being targeted with these types of threats, my first and highest priority is the safety and security of our community," Magill said last month. "Threats of violence are not tolerated at Penn and will be met with swift and forceful action."

Federal complaints filed in November by Brandeis Center, a Jewish legal advocacy group, alleges UPenn professors have made antisemitic statements in the classroom and on social media. It said many Jewish students are afraid to be on campus during pro-Palestinian rallies, and that the university has done little to support them.

University President Liz Magill "has made clear antisemitism is vile and pernicious and has no place at Penn," the school said. "The university will continue to vigilantly combat antisemitism and all forms of hate."

Meanwhile, some supporters of Palestine at UPenn started a coalition called "Freedom School of Palestine" believing the school is minimizing their voice. The group, according to a supporter, is designed to be a "platform where we can elevate Palestinian voices."

Magill on Tuesday mentioned "other forms of hate" that have recently risen against people who "identify as Muslim, Palestinian, or Arab."

"Today's hearing is focused on antisemitism and its direct impact on the Jewish community, but history teaches us that where antisemitism goes unchecked, other forms of hate spread and can ultimately threaten democracy," Magill said.