Protest outside Goldie, Israeli-style restaurant, condemned as ‘blatant act of antisemitism’

A pro-Palestinian rally in Philadelphia is being condemned for its alleged "antisemitism" by city, state and national officials as video of the controversial incident emerged over the weekend.

"Tonight in Philly, we saw a blatant act of antisemitism — not a peaceful protest," Gov. Shapiro said. "A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history."

Hundreds of protesters with "The Philadelphia Free Palestine Coalition" marched through the streets of Philadelphia Sunday night, eventually gathering on Samson Street outside "Goldie," a restaurant owned by Israeli chef Michael Solomonov.

Video captured the moment the crowd repeatedly shouted chants as they waved Palestinian flags.

The "Flood Philly for Gaza" rally has sparked responses from the city's mayor, several Pennsylvania officials, as well as a statement from the White House.

"I can’t believe I even have to say this, but targeting businesses simply because they’re Jewish owned is despicable. Philadelphia stands against this sort of harassment and hate," said U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle.

Sen. John Fetterman called the protesters out for targeting a Jewish restaurant with "pathetic and rank antisemitism."

"They could be protesting Hamas. They could be protesting Hamas' systematic rape of Israeli women and girls or demanding the remaining hostages be immediately released," Fetterman said.

The White House stood with Gov. Shapiro in condemning the events that unfolded Sunday night.

"It is antisemitic and completely unjustifiable to target restaurants that serve Israeli food over disagreements with Israeli policy, as Governor Shapiro has underlined. This behavior reveals the kind of cruel and senseless double standard that is a calling card of Antisemitism."

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says the city is currently "reviewing" the incident.

"While the City of Philadelphia will always protect free speech and peaceful protest, we must stand united against acts of hate and bias," Kenney said.