University of Pennsylvania to increase campus security amid influx of antisemitic threats

The University of Pennsylvania is responding after receiving an increase of reports of threats and violence targeting members of its Jewish community.

On Monday, the university released a statement to the Penn community after learning that a number of staff members received "vile, disturbing antisemitic emails" threatening violence against its Jewish community. The statement specifically names Penn Hillel and Lauder College House as targets. It continued to detail how the disturbing messages included hateful language targeting the personal identities of the recipients.

The release then announces that due to the hateful emails, Penn’s Division of Public Safety conducted safety sweeps of Penn Hillel and Lauder College House and found no credible threat. However, the school says it will increase its security presence throughout campus including Penn Hillel, the Katz Center, Lubavitch House, and other religious and cultural spaces, as well as at all rallies, protests, vigils, and other campus gatherings.

A joint investigation with Penn Police and the FBI is underway and Penn Police will remain on site until further notice.

The statement signed by UPenn President Mary Elizabeth Magill, condemned the antisemitic acts and words and acknowledged the amount of hurt and fear it is causing for their Jewish students, staff and faculty.

"At a time when campuses across the country are being targeted with these types of threats, my first and highest priority is the safety and security of our community," said President Magill. "Threats of violence are not tolerated at Penn and will be met with swift and forceful action."

If there is any threat to your physical safety or to the physical safety of a member of the UPenn community, they urge folks to contact the 24/7 PennComm Emergency Call Center at 215-573-3333.