UPenn students hold rally outside President Liz Magill's office amid uproar over testimony on antisemitism

University of Pennsylvania students and alumni are fed up as they held a rally outside of President Liz Magill’s office Thursday afternoon to condemn her recent testimony on antisemitic incidents on campus.

In a flyer for the rally sent to FOX 29, organizers said "UPenn’s president told Congress that calling for the genocide of Jews is acceptable "in some contexts. Join us in telling her that it’s not."

President McGill’s recent statements incited feelings of anger, sadness, and disappointment for many across campus.

"Her inability to say clearly that calling for genocide for Jewish people is not allowed on campus is not ok, this is not freedom of speech," said Dafna Ofer, Penn Physician.

Protestors told FOX 29’s Alex George that within the past month they’ve experienced multiple acts of anti-semitism on campus.

Since the October 7th attacks on Israel, UPenn has reported a number of antisemitic incidents including video messages projected on the walls of several campus buildings as well as emails threatening violence against Penn's Jewish community.

On Wednesday night, Magill released a statement walking back her responses to congress.

Those at the rally say the administration’s lack of action has made Jewish students feel unsafe.

"It is not at all welcoming to Jewish students right now," said Zach Griff, UPenn alum. "When antisemitism is spewed it has to be stopped right from the top."