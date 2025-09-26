UPenn warns of 'unprovoked' attacks by young people that may be part of social media trend

The Brief UPenn is warning students and community members about a rise in "unprovoked" attacks on campus. The attacks involve one or more young people striking or slapping an unsuspecting person. It's believed the attacks may be linked to an ongoing social media trend.



The University of Pennsylvania is warning of a recent spike in reports of unprovoked attacks by groups of young people that may be tied to a social media trend.

What we know:

In a letter to students, the university said the unprovoked attacks have mainly happened around 40th and 38th streets between Market and Locust streets.

Victims report being approached by one or more young people who strike or slap the victim, according to officials at UPenn.

They believe the unprovoked attacks are part of a nationwide social media trend.

What's next:

UPenn says its Division of Public Safety is adding additional police and security in the area where the attacks have been reported.

"We will continue, as long as necessary, to take steps to stop these events from happening so members of our community can feel safe and unthreatened," they said.

What you can do:

People who frequent the area are urged to "stay alert and reduce distractions,."

Any suspicious activity can be reported to PennComm Emergency Communications Center at 215-573-3333.