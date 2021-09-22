Upper Darby High School dismissed early after student sets fire to toilet paper roll, officials say

Frustrated students at Upper Darby High School lined up outside the school Wednesday afternoon to pick up their computers, cell phones and books after many left their belongs behind when they were forced to evacuate around lunchtime because of a fire.

The superintendent says a student set fire to a toilet paper roll in a bathroom also catching some plastic on fire.

"One of our custodians was able to put it out quickly, thank you. The smoke and burning plastic made its way through the school pretty quickly. We made the decison to send students home early and assess the situation," Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry said.

All extracurricular activities were canceled.

According to officials, a student has been identified as a suspect in starting the fire. They are working with the Upper Darby Police Department in its investigation. The bathroom where the fire occurred will not be available for use until further notice.

