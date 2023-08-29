Upper Darby Police searching for missing 7-year-old girl

article

Police in Upper Darby are searching for a 7-year-old girl who they say went missing Tuesday.

The Upper Darby Police Department shared a photo of Evelyn Fuenes-Castro, 7, who they say was last seen near the intersections of Chestnut Street and Kent Road.

Police describe Evelyn as 4-foot-9, 55 lbs wearing an orange and blue dress with orange, red and blue swirls over top a white t-shirt underneath with blue shoes.

Anyone with information about Evelyn's whereabouts should contact police immediately.