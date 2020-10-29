Upper Darby School District remains virtual due to staffing issues

Upper Darby School District will remain virtual for the time being due to staffing issues.

"Right now I think our community is upset. They have a right to be upset, schools should be open, and if we can open them we will but right now the staffing implications are outweighing our ability to do that," Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry said.

McGarry says the district brought teachers back in Mid-October to prepare for students to be back starting on Nov. 5.

Students would rotate the days they come in and says they stay home to learn. However, in the weeks leading up, he says the number of teachers out on disability for underlying health conditions on leave under the Family First Coronavirus Relief Act, calling out sick or needing to quarantine made them fearful some students will show up and not have a teacher.

He adds Pennslvynia is suffering from a statewide teacher shortage.

The district says due to the staffing issues, they are encouraging anyone with a bachelor’s degree, looking for work, to apply for a teaching person. They are also hiring proctors to facilitate classrooms when a teacher is virtual. For more information visit their website, here.

