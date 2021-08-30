Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Upper Darby School District students head back to the classroom

By
Published 
Education
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Upper Darby School District students head back to the classroom

It was the first day back-to-school for Upper Darby District students on Monday.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Students in the Upper Darby School District headed back to the classroom Monday with safety precautions in place. 

Hundreds of front-facing desks between the cafeteria and in a back gym at Beverly Hills Middle School were ready for students. FOX 29 got a sneak peek at what lunch looks like in a school trying to navigate roughly 1,350 students back full-time during a pandemic.

It's the first time all Upper Darby School District students can come back for in-person learning since March 13, 2020.

Last year, students came back in cohorts, which meant only a couple of kids in a classroom at a time. 

The district says they are ready but still navigating spacing issues and staffing shortages in several departments.

"It’s kind of like survival of the fittest the hunger games everybody in education is rushing out there to find teachers, substitute teacher,s crossing guards, bus drivers and were just continuing to preach patience. I know it’s easier said than done," Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry said.

"I just want her to be safe at home, especially the youngest one she don’t like to keep her mask on," parent Marie Antoine said.

Antoine is choosing to keep her girls home for now along with roughly 200 other students at Beverly Hills Middle School.

The district is offering synchronous and asynchronous learning from home. 

Principal Brian Ursone says it’s important but also an added challenge for scheduling and especially teachers.

"We have to navigate that with our teaching staff to make sure that they can do it, that we have the resources in our building that they can do it," he said.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter