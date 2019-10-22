Upper Darby teacher accused in racially-charged altercation resigns

A Drexel Hill Middle School teacher has resigned after she was allegedly involved in a racially-charged exchange with a parent in the school parking lot earlier this month. On Tuesday night, the school board accepted her resignation.

The teacher at Drexel Hill Middle School, identified as Renee Greeley, was previously placed on administrative leave following a dispute with a parent after a minor fender-bender in the school’s parking lot on Oct. 10. The exchange was captured on video.

During the initial exchange, the father and teacher went back and forth verbally; however, the argument escalated when the teacher allegedly called the father a racial slur.

RELATED: Drexel Hill Middle School teacher on leave after racially charged altercation with parent | ‘Disheartening’: Upper Darby School District officials address racially charged incident between teacher, parent

The father involved in the incident has commended the school for their swift actions in handling this matter.

Greeley was employed with the school since 2008.