Upper Darby teen boy shot multiple times and killed on West Philadelphia street, police say

A street on West Philadelphia was the scene of a fatal shooting early Saturday morning, in which the victim was struck many times with gunfire.

The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Poplar Street about 1 a.m., officials said.

Responding officers found a young male, identified as 16-year-old Upper Darby resident Tysheer Shahe Hankinson, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive at the scene.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, but have not found any weapons and haven’t made any arrests. Police say As with all homicides, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

