$20,000 reward offered for suspect in April killing of man in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a man in connection to a shooting that left another man dead this past April.
The 49-year-old victim was shot to death at 56th Street and Wyalusing Avenue on April 29.
Months later, police released surveillance footage of a suspect they say is wanted for the homicide.
He is described as being a man in his late 30s to mid 40s, who appears to walk with a slight limp on his right leg.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.