Upper Darby under curfew after looting, riots

Looting and vandalism has spread out of the city into Upper Darby, Delaware County, as a mandatory curfew is set to go into effect on Sunday at 8 p.m. and last until Monday at 6 a.m.

SKYFOX flew over the scene at South 69th and Market streets, where people have been seen carrying out merchandise out of businesses, including a clothing store.

During the curfew, residents may only leave their homes to work at essential businesses, to seek medical attention, or the seek assistance of law enforcement.

Police in tactical gear lined the streets of Upper Darby after curfew began. Large SWAT vehicles blared a message advising residents to return to their homes.

