Upper Dublin High School reopens after sustaining damage from Hurricane Ida

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira has the latest details as students return to Upper Dublin High School for the first time since Hurricane Ida caused significant damage.

UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. - Upper Dublin High School has reopened after sustaining significant damage from Hurricane Ida in early September. 

At the time, students had only just returned to school after the summer break when the tornado happened. 

In the time since, students had turned to virtual learning while school officials worked to get the school reopened. 

As a result of the tornado, there was damage to the school building, football stadium, and the athletic fields. The school had to replace its air filter system since so much damage was sustained to the building. 

A team of movers sent the teacher's materials back to the school after they had to move after the storm. 

