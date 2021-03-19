Upper Perkiomen School District cancels school Friday after teachers call out with vaccine side effects

article

Upper Perkiomen School District canceled school on Friday after at least 40 teachers called out sick, including many who said they felt ill from the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the district.

Superintendent Dr. Allyn J. Roche called a "Functional Closure" for five schools late Thursday night, meaning both in-person and virtual learning have been suspended. Roche said the district does not have enough substitutes to cover the absences.

According to a letter posted to the Upper Perkiomen School District's website, the district will use its third built-in emergency day, which will impact the end of the school year for students and staff.

Side effects from the coronavirus vaccine are considered by experts to be completely normal and should subside quickly. People may experience a mild fever, muscle aches, tiredness, nausea or chills, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

