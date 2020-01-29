UPS to expand operations in Pa, hire 1,700 workers

article

Package delivery company United Parcel Service has committed to spending $1.4 billion to expand its operations in Pennsylvania and hire more than 1,700 new, full-time employees, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Wednesday.

Wolf’s administration said it offered UPS $2.7 million in tax credits and more than $6 million in taxpayer-funded grants as part of the projects.

The company will expand its operations in Philadelphia and Cumberland, Dauphin and Northumberland counties, spending the money on building renovations, equipment and infrastructure improvements at each of the locations, UPS said in a joint statement with Wolf’s office.

“Our investment in this global company will not only ensure that customers across Pennsylvania will continue to receive the service they expect, but also local communities will benefit from the combined creation and retention of thousands of good-paying, full-time jobs," Wolf said.

