Uptick in armed robberies in University City, police say

Philadelphia police say they are seeing an uptick in armed robberies in University City.

"I just encourage you to go through any type of doorbell camera, commercial, business cameras that you have and my community relations officer and crime prevention officer will tell you how you can get us that footage," Philadelphia Police Captain Matt Gillespie said.

Captain Gillespie read a list of gunpoint robberies in University City and West Philly on a Zoom call Friday with community leaders,

"There was two robberies basically 22 minutes apart. One was a carjacking and one was a robbery out on the street. What's really upsetting to me? The three people that were arrested? Two were 13 year olds and one was a 16-year-old," he added.

According to police, all carrying real handguns and Gillespie added that there were commonalities in the descriptions, so a suspect captured may be responsible for additional incidents. It's under investigation.

Police said some of the victims were just out walking their dogs near their homes. Residents are urged to look alert and know your surroundings.

