Here are the major U.S. restaurant chains that have disappeared

Restaurant brands face many challenges, whether it's sales growth or customer retention. But when these eateries struggle to keep up with competitors in their industry, it occasionally results in these brands closing their doors nationwide.

A report looked at 10 large restaurant chains that saw the largest declines in locations and sales between 2001 and 2011. Data from the report was gathered by 24/7 Wall St. , an online financial news company, and the food industry consulting and research firm Technomic Inc.

To identify the restaurant chains that were once the biggest, 24/7 Wall St. noted in their 2020 report that eateries had to have sales of at least $225 million in 2001 and experience 50% or higher declines in sales over the same period.

Here are some of the restaurant chains that have closed locations through the years.

Restaurant chains in U.S. that have disappeared

Bennigans (247 restaurants closed) Ground Round Grill & Bar (106 restaurants closed) Country Kitchen (197 restaurants closed) Damon’s Grill & Sports Bar (107 restaurants closed) TCBY (405 stores closed) Tony Romas (116 restaurants closed) Don Pablos (93 restaurants closed) Big Boy (265 restaurants closed) Ponderosa/Bonanza (305 restaurants closed) Blimpie Subs & Salads (1,114 stores closed)

USA Today noted that of the 10 restaurant chains that saw the largest financial struggles, eight have filed for bankruptcy in the past 10 years, and in some instances, hundreds of locations closed overnight.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




