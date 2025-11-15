USMNT beats Paraguay 2-1 in Chester: Philly fans excited for 2026 World Cup

article

The Brief The U.S. men's national soccer team beat Paraguay 2-1 in a pre-World Cup match in Chester on Saturday night. Tensions flared with punches thrown during stoppage time. Saturday's game was the USMNT's last game in the region before the 2026 World Cup.



With goals, drums and tension echoing through Subaru Park, the U.S. men’s national soccer team closed out its final pre-World Cup visit to the Philadelphia region with a charged 2–1 win over Paraguay on Saturday night.

Fans could feel it — the buzz in the stands, the intensity on the field, and even tempers flaring late. Things boiled over in stoppage time as punches were thrown, creating what one announcer called "ugly scenes" to finish an otherwise electric night.

But for thousands packing the stadium in Chester, the excitement surrounding next summer’s World Cup far outshined the scuffle.

What they're saying:

"You’re not excited at all, are you?" joked Sammy Ortiz of Havertown, marveling at the massive turnout. "To think there have been this many on the East Coast and West Coast to make their way out to watch this game is a very big feeling," Ortiz said over the sound of drums thundering through the concourse.

Philadelphia, already in full soccer mode, is preparing to host six World Cup matches next summer — including a knockout-round game on America’s 250th birthday. The Union are also making a push in the MLS playoffs, adding to the region’s soccer surge.

"This is beyond exciting, a ton of fun," said Sean Thiemann of South Jersey. "The stadium is always fun for Union home games, but really cool for a national game."

Dig deeper:

Players are feeling the momentum too, especially those with Delaware Valley roots. Four members of the U.S. squad once played for the Philadelphia Union, including goalkeeper Matt Freese, who grew up in Wayne and Bryn Mawr.

"Feels great to be in Philly, obviously," Freese said. "I love playing here. I’m sure it’s going to be a great atmosphere."

What's next:

As the national team ramps up, so does Philadelphia’s World Cup operation. The 2026 tournament will be the largest in history — 104 games across three countries and 48 teams — with Philadelphia among 16 host cities.

"This is such a moment for Philadelphia to shine on a global stage," said Meg Kane, CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026. "We’ve hosted the pope, conventions, the NFL Draft. We’ve done really big things, but there’s no bigger sport in the world than the FIFA World Cup, and Philadelphia is ready for the moment."

Kane and her host committee have been preparing for the event since 2017. The tournament is expected to draw roughly 400,000 visitors to the region.