Vaccination megasite at Moorestown Mall hits milestone of 200K doses

The vaccination site at the Moorestown Mall hit a milestone Friday when they hit 200,000 vaccine doses administered.

"What I hope is that it doesn’t let people get a little too crazy to the point they think the are fully immune. It’s still around-something we have to pay attention to," John Dwyer said.

The Moorestown site, formerly a Lord and Taylor store, is one of New Jersey’s six megasites vaccinating at least 25,000 people weekly for the last two months.

Good Friday marked its 200,000th shot and the mother of teenage boys from Chatsworth was deemed the person who got it. She was rewarded with a cake, balloons and applause.

The celebration is tempered by the troubling rise in COVID cases in New Jersey now leading the nation in new infections.

As the COO of Virtua Health John Matsinger has seen the coming of the third COVID wave this time.

Advertisement

"It seems to be a younger population right now our hope is getting people vaccinated and using appropriate precautions we can tamp this down so it won’t be like the first surge," he said.

He adds shots in arms are the ultimate defense against the ever-resurgent virus.

RELATED:

COVID-19 vaccinations in New Jersey: What you need to know

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter