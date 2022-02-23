Vaccine push continues in New Jersey as state shifts to endemic approach

As COVID-19 cases continue to wane, some states have started shifting to an endemic approach that will bring life closer to pre-pandemic normal.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that he will no longer hold planned coronavirus briefings that have been part the state's COVID-19 attack plan.

"As we move into our new normal and transition from a pandemic stance to endemic one, there is no longer the need for us to gather at a set time every week," Murphy said in a tweet.

The state will also drop its school mask mandate on Mar. 7 and allow districts to set masking guidelines.

"It's not a big deal, but I'll be happy when we don't have to do it anymore or when we have a choice. I definitely won't be wearing one," said Nick Schmidt, a Burlington County 11th grader.

Nick and his father, Bill, were at a pop-up vaccine booster clinic on Wednesday night in Westampton. Despite the state allowing most virus-related mandates to expire, officials are still trying to dole out vaccines and boosters.

"It definitely does give you a little bit more comfort to enjoy yourself a little bit more when you're getting together with family, friends or going to sporting events. Or being able to watch your son or daughter play in a sporting event," Bill said.

Burlington County health officials said daily numbers of new infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly. Camden County is reporting a drop to 54 cases today.

As cases recede, some are still mourning the loss of loved ones.

"I just went to a wake for a friend that passed away two weeks ago from COVID," Eileen Kresky said. Her friend was vaccinated and in his 70s with health conditions.

Kresky is a teacher in New Jersey and says she's ready to take the mask off in the classroom.

"I don't have a whole lot of kids in my classroom and I feel more comfortable taking the mask off occasionally. So, I think moving forward without the masks will be nice. It will be easier to hear each other and the kids will be able to communicate better," Kresky said.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter