Man found in Overbrook Park home with fatal gunshot wound to head, police say

Police said a man was found fatally shot in the living room of an Overbrook Park home on Wednesday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of North 68th Street around 8 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive man.

Police said the 48-year-old victim was in the first-floor living room with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly shooting and no weapon was found in the home.

Homicide detectives were called to help with the investigation, police said.

