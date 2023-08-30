Vandals caused 'significant damage' to Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial, caretakers say

article

Caretakers of the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial say vandals caused "perhaps the most significant damage" in the memorial's 36-year history.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Memorial President Terry Williamson said the damage is estimated to have happened within the last four days.

Approximately 20 star-shaped ‘skate stoppers’ were prier off the marble in different areas of the memorial, and 10 recessed lights were damaged or destroyed, according to Williamson.

They estimate the damage to be between $15k-$20k. Williamson said repairs to the memorial will likely sidetrack "a number of maintenance projects."

"It just seems that for every two steps forward we take, these thugs and miscreants set us back three steps," Williamson said.