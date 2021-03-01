Vehicle crashes into Gettysburg gift shop, setting building ablaze

article

A vehicle slammed into a Gettysburg gift shop and burst into flames, setting the building and a neighboring structure on fire, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers said the vehicle crashed into the Blue and Gray Gift Shop shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities said a coroner was called to the scene, but no further details were given. Local media reports 25 to 30 departments responded and said the neighboring building has several apartments but the six people inside were able to escape safely.

Deputy Chief Joe Temarantz of the Gettysburg Fire Department told the station that two off-duty firefighters on their way to work rescued a few people who were stuck on a balcony at the rear of the apartment building.

Two firefighters had leg injuries and one suffered a medical emergency. All were being treated at the hospital and were expected to be released.

