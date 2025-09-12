Vehicle in New Castle fatal hit-and-run identified; driver sought: police

Delaware State Police have identified the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on South Dupont Highway in New Castle.

What we know:

The incident took place on Monday night around 8 p.m. when a pedestrian was walking north in the southbound lanes of South Dupont Highway.

A car traveling south struck the individual and fled the scene. Emergency medical technicians arrived shortly after and found the victim, who tragically died at the scene.

State police have located the suspected vehicle at a residence and have taken it in as evidence.

However, the driver remains at large, and authorities are actively seeking information to identify and locate the individual responsible for the hit-and-run.

As the investigation continues, Delaware State Police urge anyone with information about the incident or the driver to come forward.