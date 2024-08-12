Vehicle overturns into social services building in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Monday morning.

SKYFOX was live over the scene at the Concilio building on the 100 block of East Hunting Park Avenue.

It appears the vehicle crashed into a sign before overturning into the building around 6 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition, along with what caused the crash, is still unknown.

According to Concilio's website, they provide "critical human service programming such as foster care, adoption services, youth development, victim services and after-school programming."

It is unclear how the crash may affect those services.