Philadelphia car meet-up, drag racing ends with arrests, damaged patrol vehicles: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood became the scene of another one of the city's car meet-ups, sparking a response from police Saturday night.
Police say they arrived to find a large crowd performing "reckless driving activities" at the intersection of Torresdale and Adams avenues.
While trying to disperse the crowd, a patrol vehicle was struck by a fleeing 19-year-old driver, according to authorities.
No one was injured, but the vehicle did sustain damage.
The driver was arrested and charged with assault on police and reckless driving. Four 17-year-olds were also issued citations.
A 33-year-old driver was also arrested for reckless driving after police say he was found drag racing.
A second patrol vehicle was damaged when police say an unknown person threw a bottle of tequila, hitting the hood and cracking the windshield.