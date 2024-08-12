Man, woman sought after police badge possibly stolen outside West Chester bar: officials

West Chester police have released new images in the week-long search for a missing police badge.

Police say an officer lost his badge during a struggle with an armed person in front of Kildare's Irish Pub on West Gay Street in West Chester last weekend.

It fell off his uniform, and landed on a nearby sidewalk. It has yet to be located.

MORE HEADLINES:

Last week, police asked for the public's help to find the badge with this warning: "Should the badge be found in anyone's possession at a later date, criminal charges may be warranted."

On Monday, they released photos of a man and woman they would "like to identify and speak with" in connection to the "missing/stolen" badge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.