Vehicle sought as pedestrian fights for life after hit-and-run in Kensington: police

A man is in extremely critical condition after police say he was struck on a Kensington street by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was attempting to cross the 2400 block of East Lehigh Avenue when he was hit by the suspected vehicle just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the male driver took off in his vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan with Pennsylvania temporary tag #4183108.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.