Vehicle sought in string of gunpoint robberies involving Temple students: police

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a vehicle they believe was used in a string of gunpoint robberies Halloween morning that involved Temple students.

The vehicle is described by police as a white 2007-2014 Lincoln Navigator with damage to the rear passenger's side.

Police say on Tuesday morning a Black man wearing a ski mask and dark clothes used a handgun to mug a Temple student on the 1900 block of North 16th Street.

Officials from Temple reported the student's phone was taken during the robbery and later recovered by police near the scene of the incident.

A short time later and just blocks away, police said another Temple student was robbed at gunpoint by the same masked man who demanded their phone and wallet.

A third person who was not a Temple student was later robbed by who police believe to be the same person on the 2000 block of West Jefferson Street.

All three incidents happened off the university's campus, but within the Temple Police Department's ‘Patrol Zone.’

"As we have said, our students’ personal safety and well-being are far more important than any possession," VP of Public Safety Jennifer D. Griffin wrote in an email.

Anyone with information on the robberies or the suspect is asked to contact Temple Police or the Philadelphia Police Department.