Vehicle submerged in Schuylkill River in Lower Merion

Several rescue crews are responding after a vehicle was found submerged in a river in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

The vehicle is submerged in the Schuylkill River off Righter's Ferry Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as divers rushed to the vehicle.

Ambulances, fire trucks and other response vehicles also gathered along the river.

Officials have to release any details about what caused the vehicle to end up in the water, or if anyone was inside at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.