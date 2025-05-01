Vermont Sen Bernie Sanders joins protesters outside City Hall in support of workers' rights

The Brief May 1st brought protesters to a rally outside Philadelphia’s City Hall. Hundreds of people turned out for the rally, protesting for what they say is the right of workers to be protected and valued. They were joined by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.



Hundreds of hotel, stadium and airport food service workers, all members of UNITE HERE Philly Local 274 joined together in a large rally, along with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

What we know:

Hundreds of people from hotel workers, airport food service workers, stadium workers threatening to strike if they don’t get a piece of the pie that is expected to come to Philadelphia as the city is set to host several big events, including the World Cup and America’s 250th birthday, or the Semiquincentennial.

The protesters were joined by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders who spoke on workers’ rights, among other topics.

The protesters were then set to march north on Broad Street to Vine Street.

Streets shut down:

In advance of the rally, Philadelphia set up a network of rolling street shutdowns, accommodating the rally-goers and to keep traffic flowing in an orderly manner. The streets to be shut down were in keeping with the rally-goers movement north as they head on North Broad to Vine Street.

What we don't know:

There was no timetable as to when the rally would be complete.