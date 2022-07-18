Vice President Kamala Harris addresses NAACP convention in Atlantic City

Vice President Kamala Harris urged thousands attending the NAACP convention in Atlantic City to vote in November as she attacked what she called "extremist leaders" for punishing women for practicing healthcare.

Harris is the first women and first person of color to serve as Vice President. A long time member of the NAACP, she was received warmly in her speech delivered Monday morning.

Harris focused on the topics of gun violence, abortion rights and the freedom to vote. She told attendees, "freedom, liberty and democracy are on the ballot this fall, and we need to make sure our voices are heard."

With voters battered by rising fuel prices and punishing inflation, Democrats face the possibility of a grim midterm election. Some attending the conference seemed to grasp the urgency.

"If we don’t do anything in this world we got to really get out and vote in November," said Tommy Bennett who traveled from West Virginia.

Some 8,000 people are attending the convention, which is the first in-person gathering of the NAACP since COVID hit. The nation’s leading civil rights organization has not gathered in Atlantic City for several decades.

Lola Simmons of Ohio said as she watched Harris speak she thought of the 2024 race for President. She said, "I would support Kamala Harris, because if not him (Biden)-absolutely her."