Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Philadelphia to discuss protecting reproductive rights

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia Saturday to host a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights.

The visit comes more than three weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark ruling, which allowed states to have the final say about whether abortions will be legal.

Harris, joined by several members of Congress, will meet with about 40 Pennsylvania legislators.

Harris will express the Biden Administration’s commitment to protecting access to reproductive health care, including abortion access, according to a White House official.

She will also reportedly encourage state leader to keep fighting to protect reproductive rights in Pennsylvania.

Currently, abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania through the early stages of pregnancy or if the patient’s life or health is in danger.