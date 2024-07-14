Vice President Kamala Harris delivers keynote address at Philly AAPI town hall

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Philadelphia Saturday, giving a keynote address at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Vote Presidential Town Hall.

This is the vice president’s sixth visit to Pennsylvania this year.

Harris spoke about the administration’s investment into the Chinatown Stitch Project, to reconnect parts of the neighborhood separated by the Vine Street Expressway.

The trip also came as more people call for President Joe Biden to step down and Harris to step up.

"The past few days have been a reminder that running for President of the United States is never easy. Nor should it be," Harris stated. "But, one thing we know about our President, Joe Biden – he is a fighter. And, he is the first to say when you get knocked down, you get right back up."

After she left the town hall, Harris made a stop at the Reading Terminal Market, with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

First Lady Jill Biden was in Pittsburgh, while the president spent the weekend at his Rehobeth Beach home.