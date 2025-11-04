Victim dies days after devastating apartment complex fire in Camden County

The Brief A woman injured in a devastating apartment complex fire in Camden County over the weekend has died. The fire gutted an entire apartment building, destroying approximately 40 units and leaving 100 people displaced. The cause of the fire has been ruled "non-suspicious."



Officials say a woman injured in a devastating apartment complex fire in Camden County that left more than 100 people displaced has died.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the Autumn Ridge Apartment Complex on Little Gloucester Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of an apartment fire.

Officials say firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the C building, and immediately began evacuating residents as the fire spread.

Six people were injured in the fire, including a firefighter who sustained minor burns.

Featured article

Police on Tuesday announced that one of the injured victims succumbed to her injuries at the hospital several days after the apartment fire.

Officials have ruled the blaze "non-suspicious," but they will continue to investigate.

What's next:

The Autumn Ridge Apartment Complex property managers said Building C, which housed 40 units and over 100 people, has been declared inhabitable.

All displaced residents are receiving support from the Gloucester Township Office of Emergency Management, the American Red Cross, and property managers.