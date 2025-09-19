Victim of gunpoint mugging opens fire on would-be attacker in Philadelphia: police

The Brief The victim of a gunpoint robbery turned the tables on his attacker when police say he pulled out his own gun and fired. Police do not believe the robbery suspect was hit in the shooting. No arrests have been reported.



Investigators say the target of a late-night mugging in Philadelphia turned the tables on his attacker when he pulled out his own gun and fired multiple times.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5700 block of North Front Street just before midnight for reports of gunshots.

Police were met by a man who said he was walking home when a masked man approached him at gunpoint and began to go through the victim's pockets.

Investigators say once the suspect removed the victim's wallet, the victim pulled out his own gun and began firing at the robber.

The suspect dropped the victim's wallet as he ran away, according to police. Police do not believe the suspect was hit during the shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the victim turned his gun over to police and is cooperating with the investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time if the victim was legally allowed to own or carry a firearm.

No arrests have been reported.