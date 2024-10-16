Victim seriously injured, suspect at large after shooting at Delco shopping center

article

Police are still searching for a suspect after a shooting erupted at a busy shopping center in Delaware County over the weekend.

The victim was found shot in the rear parking lot of the Shops at Springfield Park on Sunday afternoon, and rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspected shooter fled before police arrived at the scene, and has yet to be identified or located.

Several people were shopping with their small children as the shooting broke out near Target and LA Fitness.

"I just came here with my family, so imagine if I would have come out here and caught a stray bullet or something like that, it's just sad. We're living in some sad times right now," Tariq Marshall said.

Township officials say police are working to bring the suspect to justice, telling the community there is no ongoing danger.

"Springfield Township has no tolerance for this type of violence in our community and it is our intention to prosecute the shooter to the fullest extent of the law."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.