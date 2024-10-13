Shooting at busy shopping center in Delco under investigation: police

Police in Delaware County are investigating a shooting that occurred at a busy shopping center Sunday afternoon.

Springfield police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of Springfield Park Shopping Center just after 4 p.m.

The parking lot is shared by Target and LA Fitness off Baltimore Pike.

Springfield Police Department issued the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Many of the shoppers at the center have small children, and the news of the shooting was terrifying for them.

Tariq Marshall described the area as very family-oriented.

"People come work out, go pick up stuff from the market, probably come here after watching the football game and they shooting… it's just insane… shocking," said Marshall.

Despite the police statement, some residents are still worried about the incident, especially in light of a recent shooting that killed a pregnant woman at a nearby Wawa in Collingdale.

"I mean, you never know, anything could happen. You know they had a shooting on McDade a week ago, somebody got killed in front of the Wawa and multiple families go in and out of Wawa all the time,"Marshall expressed his concern.

As residents await further information, they are left to imagine what a scary scene it must have been in that parking lot just hours before.

"I just came here with my family, so imagine if I would have come out here and caught a stray bullet or something like that, it's just sad. We're living in some sad times right now," Marshall said.