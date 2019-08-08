Victims identified after small plane crash in Upper Moreland Township

Authorities in Montgomery County have identified three family members who died in a plane crash Thursday morning in Upper Moreland Township.

Police say Jasvir Khurana, 60, Divya Khurana, 54, and Kiran Khurana, 19, all perished when their single-engine plane crashed in the area of Minnie Lane and Morris Road around 6:20 a.m.

Temple University released the following statement:

"Dr. Khurana has been a valued faculty member in the Department of Pathology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University since 2002. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

The plane struck several trees and left a wake of wreckage before coming to a stop.

“The pilot must have done a wonderful job because I can't imagine not hitting a house back here because it's a neighborhood. There's a lot of houses and that must have been part of his thought," resident Leigh Manero said.

No one on the ground was injured.

The NTSB will be investigating the cause of the crash. Local police say there is not currently any indication the pilot made a distress call before the crash, despite previous reports that he had.

Officials tell FOX 29 the Beechcraft Bonanza plane took off from the Northeast Philadelphia airport around 6:12 a.m. Thursday morning and was headed for Ohio.

No nearby homes were damaged during the incident, but a shed was damaged.