Video: 2 robbery suspects seen rifling through victim's pockets on Philadelphia sidewalk

Authorities are searching for two robbery suspects caught on camera rifling through a person's pockets near heaps of trash on a Philadelphia sidewalk.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of the robbery they say happened Feb. 5 on the 800 block of West Venango Street.

Investigators identified two suspects seen inside a crowded corner store before the robbery, including one man seen seated on the floor of the business.

The video then cuts to the two men allegedly going through the pockets of a person lying near piles of trash on the sidewalk.

An unidentified person walks into frame and quietly watches the robbery happen.

Authorities have not shared information about how the robbery unfolded.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact police.