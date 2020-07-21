Video: 3 suspects sought in deadly shooting inside Southwest Philadelphia laundromat

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate three men they say were involved in a deadly shooting inside a laundromat last week.

The incident occurred on July 16, around 6:30 p.m. at the laundromat located at 1019 South 49th Street.

Surveillance video from the incident shows three armed men, wearing masks and dark clothing, entering the laundromat and pointing guns towards the back of the business.

At least one of them can be seen opening fire, killing a 28-year-old man.

Police have described the suspects as three Black males wearing black or grey hooded sweatshirts.

The suspects were seen operating a silver, newer model Hyundai Tucson that may have had a temporary license plate.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the second suspect.

